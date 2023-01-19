Toyota has announced a new colour scheme for its Aygo X Air Edition city car, which was revealed at the tail end of last year. The special-edition model, which comes with a retractable canvas sunroof as standard, was launched in November and was only available to order through the Toyota website.

Although the Air Edition largely looks much the same as any other Aygo X equipped with the retractable canvas roof, it’s set apart by its colour schemes. Originally, the car was launched with a choice of four spice-themed colours: Juniper Blue, Chili Red, Ginger Beige and Cardamom Green. Each car came with 18-inch matt black alloy wheels with body-coloured details on the spokes, while the front bumper and side sill inserts were also finished in the body colour.

Inside, the Air Edition came with colourful trim to accent the black upholstery, while more flashes of colour could be found on the door sills and centre console, as well as the gear lever and steering wheel.

Now, though, Toyota has added a new colour called Brass Gold, which bucks the spice-related trend but otherwise follows the pattern laid by the other four colours. The hue is reflected in the wheel trims and the side sills, as well as in the cabin.

As with other Air Edition models, the Brass Gold cars still come with a full-length, power-retracting canvas roof as standard, as well as an all-encompassing specification nabbed from the regular Aygo X Edge model. That means you get an eight-inch toucshcreen multimedia system with smartphone integration, as well as automatic windscreen wipers, a reversing camera and rear parking sensors.

The Aygo X Air Edition also comes with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control that can maintain a safe distance to the car in front. There’s tech to help keep the car from wandering out of its lane, too, as well as Emergency Steering Assist technology and Driver Alert tech that warns the driver if it detects fatigue or a lapse in concentration.

As with the other Aygo X Air Edition models, the Brass Gold cars will be available exclusively online via the Toyota UK website. There, customers will be able to specify their vehicle and make finance or trade-in arrangements if necessary. Prices start from £19,365 for the Air Edition with a manual gearbox, and rise to £20,545 for customers choosing the automatic transmission.