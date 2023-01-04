Toyota has announced an investment of almost half a million pounds in its Deeside powertrain factory in North Wales. The Japanese company says it’s planning to use the facility to build the updated 1.8-litre petrol hybrid system that will power the updated Corolla Hatchback and Touring Sports estate models.

According to the manufacturer, €541,000 (approximately £465,000) is being spent on the Deeside assembly line to help build the 1.8-litre petrol engine that features in the new system. The engine is expected to form the base option in the new Corolla range, with the Hatchback and estate versions built at Burnaston in Derbyshire and the Saloon built in Turkey.

At the same time, Toyota is investing €77 million (approximately £70 million) in the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland (TMMP) plant. The Polish factory is the European centre for production of the hybrid electric transmission, including the motor-generators and electrical components.

With a combined investment of more than €600 million (approximately £530,000) in Toyota Manufacturing UK (TMUK) and TMMP, Toyota is modernising the hybrid system production facilities, which have built the fourth-generation hybrid electric systems since 2016 and 2018 respectively.

This new fifth-generation hybrid system will use lighter, more compact electric motors than before, while new engine calibration will give the car more power and improved performance. Toyota is promising better drivability, too.

The new, British-built, 1.8-litre engine will sit alongside the more powerful 2.0-litre hybrid system in the new Corolla range, although the new engine puts the 1.8-litre closer to the 2.0-litre option in terms of power and performance. With 138 bhp, it’s 1.7 seconds faster from 0-62 mph than the old 1.8.

Marvin Cooke, executive vice-president for manufacturing at Toyota Motor Europe, said the new powertrains were critical to the company’s strategy, which involves using multiple technologies to reduce emissions.

“Toyota’s affordable, low emission hybrid electrified vehicles have an important role to play in our pan-European multi-technology strategy, which seeks to help everyone reduce their carbon emissions,” he said. “Hybrid technology now features in 85 and 70 per cent respectively of the engines and transmissions produced at TMUK and TMMP, which is a reflection of the ever-growing customer demand for Toyota hybrid products.”