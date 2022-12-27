The number of new cars built in UK factories grew by almost six percent in November, according to new figures. Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows the UK produced more than 80,000 new cars last month – an increase of 5.7 percent compared with the same month last year.

The result means UK car manufacturing output has grown in six of the past seven months of 2022, despite the ongoing global chip shortages and supply chain constraints. However, despite the year-on-year growth seen in November, the industry still has a long way to go before it can match the levels seen before the pandemic.

According to the SMMT, November 2019 saw almost 108,000 new cars built in the UK. By that measure, output was down by more than a quarter in November 2022, while compared with the five-year pre-pandemic average for the month, production was down by 44 percent.

Nevertheless, the SMMT was largely positive about the result, which saw the number of cars built for UK customers increase by almost 60 percent. A total of 20,206 new cars were built in the UK for domestic customers, which meant more than a quarter of all the passenger cars built in Britain last month were destined for British roads.

Fortunately, that increase was big enough to mask a drop in output for foreign customers, which saw exports fall by five percent compared with November 2021. Even so, almost 60,000 new cars were built in the UK for customers abroad.

The SMMT says the market has been stifled by supply chain issues and overseas lockdowns, which have stunted demand, but the organisation hopes the problems will ease in 2023. The SMMT’s chief executive, Mike Hawes, said the industry’s success could boost the economy, but warned “competitive conditions” would need to prevail for the sector to battle through global headwinds.

“These figures bring some Christmas cheer to UK car makers in what has been another incredibly tough year,” said Hawes. “Supply chain shortages, overseas lockdowns and some structural and product changes have combined to throttle output for much of 2022 but there is renewed hope these issues will begin to ease in 2023. This could bring a much-needed boost to the economy, however, to attract the investment needed for long term growth, we still need stability and more competitive conditions – not least to alleviate crippling long term energy costs.”