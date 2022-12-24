The Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB arguably stands among the most beautiful Prancing Horses in the brand's stable. It debuted at the 1959 Paris Motor Show as a coupe with prominent headlights, a long nose, and a sweeping roof. Now, the company Forge Design has introduced its idea to revive the stunning model with modern touches like a carbon fibre body and a V12 running on hydrogen.

Forge Design calls this creation the Competizione Ventidue. It takes inspiration from the Comp 61 variant of the 250 SWB. These models had tweaks for better racing performance like a lighter chassis and thinner aluminium bodywork. The revised engine had new cylinder heads, high-lift camshafts, a tweaked intake, and more.

Rather than petrol, this model's V12 would run on hydrogen, according to the company's plans. Forge Design doesn't provide specifics about the powerplant or how it intends to implement this tech. The idea might use tech similar to what Toyota is developing. The tech would allow internal combustion mills to survive but with significantly reduced emissions.

The Competizione Ventidue would use a chassis consisting of aluminium and carbon fibre. The body panels would also be carbon.

Forge Design simplifies and modernises the Competizione Ventidue's design in comparison to the original 250 GT Berlinetta SWB. For example, the company doesn't apply bumpers to the corners of the nose, which makes the front appear cleaner. The headlights now use LEDs for illumination. In a nod to classic Ferraris, there is a leather strap holding the bonnet near the windscreen. The rear window is polycarbonate as a weight-saving measure instead of using glass.

It rides on wheels with inspiration from the Ferrari Campagnolo Style magnesium pieces. Behind them, there are AP Racing brakes.

It's worth noting that Forge Design isn't building the Competizione Ventidue yet. The company's website calls these images "speculative designs and renderings." Visitors to the site can register their interest to collaborate or offer opinions on the project.