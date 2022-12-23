Citroen has opened the order books for its new electric only family car, the £31,995 e-C4 X Electric. Fitted with the same 50 kWh battery and 100 kW electric motor as the e-C4 that’s already on sale, the new car will offer a range of up to around 220 miles on the official economy test.

As with so many other Citroen models, customers get a choice of three different trim levels, with entry-level Sense versions joined by the more luxurious Shine and the top-of-the-range Shine Plus. All three are available to order now with the first deliveries scheduled for the spring of next year.

The basic Sense model comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seats and keyless entry and start. A 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system is also standard, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology, while there’s safety kit including lane-keeping assistance and autonomous emergency braking.

Spending an extra £2,500 will buy you the mid-range Shine version, which adds to that kit list with a head-up display and a reversing camera, as well as a heated steering wheel. Extra safety credentials come courtesy of upgraded autonomous emergency braking that can detect cyclists and works better at night, as well as extended traffic sign recognition technology.

Finally, the £35,495 Shine Plus models add Alcantara seats that are heated for those in the front, while there’s a Highway Driver Assist package that includes adaptive cruise control. That allows the car to maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front, slowing down when necessary before returning to the predetermined speed.

Although the equipment levels vary, all three versions of the e-C4 X come with the same 50 kWh battery pack and the same 134 bhp electric motor, which drives the front wheels. Citroen says the system permits up to 222 miles of driving between charges, with the car capable of charging at up to 100 kW.

As a result, topping up the battery from empty to 80 percent charged can take as little as 30 minutes, assuming ideal conditions and a suitable charging point. For those who want to charge at home, a full charge from a 7 kW wallbox takes approximately seven-and-a-half hours.

The new Citroen e-C4 X is now available to order online and from Citroen dealers, with prices starting at £31,995. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for the spring, although Citroen has not provided an accurate date.