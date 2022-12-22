Skoda has announced prices for its expanded Enyaq Coupe iV range, which will go on sale in January with prices from just under £45,000. Previously, only one version of the Enyaq Coupe – the high-performance vRS – was available to order, but Skoda has added to that with a selection of slightly less powerful versions.

The range now starts with the Enyaq Coupe iV 80, which comes in at £44,825 – an increase of around £2,000 over the standard Enyaq SUV in the same guise. For that money, customers get the same 77 kWh battery pack as the vRS, but just one 201 bhp electric motor that drives the rear wheels.

As standard, even the basic 80 model comes with a full-length fixed panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels and a satellite navigation system, not to mention a rear-view camera and a digital instrument display. There’s also a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system and wireless smartphone connectivity, offering access to the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration technology.

Climbing the range to the Enyaq Coupe iV 80 SportLine Plus takes the price to £50,405, and for that money you get extra styling and more dynamic capability. The SportLine versions feature 20-inch alloy wheels, black window surrounds and black grilles. Sports suspension is also fitted as standard, lowering the car by a few millimetres and offering the same handling characteristics as the more powerful vRS.

Other standard features include a special Sports Design Selection interior with suede and leather upholstery, heated sports seats and carbon-effect decor. Three-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control and progressive steering are also fitted as standard, but the 80 SportLine Plus gets the same 201 bhp motor as the standard ‘80’.

The final addition to the range is the new Enyaq Coupe iV 80x SportLine Plus, which combines all the features of the 80 SportLine Plus with a two-motor powertrain more akin to that of the vRS. With all-wheel-drive and 261 bhp, the 80x model will crack the 0-62 mph sprint in less than seven seconds and still covers more than 300 miles on a single charge. Prices start at £52,505

All three new versions of the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV will go on sale alongside the existing Enyaq iV models and the Coupe vRS variant on January 17, 2023. That 295 bhp car builds on the SportLine trim with some extra power, new bumpers and the Crystal Face illuminated grille, and it comes in at £54,370.