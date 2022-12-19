Eight in every 10 Brits will be reliant on their cars at some point over the Christmas period, according to new research. A Honda-commissioned survey of some 2,000 UK motorists found 81 percent thought they would need their vehicles over the holiday season, with many using their cars multiple times.

According to the research, the most common number of car journeys drivers plan over Christmas is between four and six, with more than a third (35 percent) of respondents falling into this category. Around a third of drivers (29 percent) say they will cover no more than 50 miles over the holiday season.

However, there are some regional differences, with drivers in Northern Ireland proving most reliant on their cars, with 94 percent planning to use their vehicle. More than eight in 10 drivers (85 percent) in the south-west of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the East Midlands also said they would be making vehicle journeys. However, just 28 percent of drivers in London said they would be using their car this Christmas.

For the most part, it seems those vehicles will be carrying multiple passengers, with 70 percent saying they will be joined in the car by a partner, friend or children. Travelling alone is much less likely, with just 11 percent of respondents saying they will make journeys on their own.

Drivers will also be carrying cargo, with items such as presents, shopping and luggage on board. One in six (15 percent) of respondents said they would carefully and meticulously plan their packing, while almost half (46 percent) pack their belongings in bags to maximise space. Just 11 percent, however, said they would use in-car storage such as parcel shelves and cubbies to carry their luggage, while seven percent plan to use a roof box.

And of course, the survey found one in four drivers (26 percent) will have the Christmas songs on the in-car audio system. Generation Z – those born between 1997 and 2012 – are most likely to have festive music on the radio, with 52 percent choosing a Christmas playlist. Six in 10 (60 percent) of respondents, though, said they would be listening to conventional radio.

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile at Honda UK, said the company hoped everyone would have a safe journey this Christmas.

“We look forward to more excitement and joy in 2023 and in the meantime wish everyone safe and enjoyable journeys over the holiday period,” she said.