The new Honda Civic Type R is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £47,000. The high-performance hatchback is the most powerful VTEC turbocharged car ever built by the Japanese manufacturer, offering 325 bhp from its 2-litre petrol engine and a 0-62 mph time of around 5.5 seconds.

Honda describes the new model – based on the eleventh-generation Civic – as “the fastest and most capable Civic Type R ever”. The turbocharged engine drives the front wheels via a revised six-speed manual gearbox, while there’s a new rev-match system to ensure the perfect down shift, theoretically reducing the chance of unbalancing the car on corner entry.

Other standard features of the Type R include bespoke Type R styling features that leave it sitting lower and wider than the standard Civic. Those include sculpted aerodynamic wheel arches and a new rear spoiler, as well as fresh bumpers. Also included as standard are the lightweight 19-inch black alloy wheels, which are shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

Inside, the Type R is equipped with crimson red trim and a digital instrument display that works in conjunction with the drive modes. Those modes include an individual setting that allows drivers to tune their car to their preferences in terms of suspension, throttle response and steering, as well as other features. These options can be tailored through the central touchscreen infotainment system.

The Type R-specific features come alongside more mundane features including LED headlights, wireless phone charging and parking sensors at the front and rear, as well as a rear-view camera and adaptive cruise control. An alloy gear lever, red suede upholstery and the Honda Sensing safety equipment all come as standard.

“Celebrating 25 years of success, the Civic Type R is a cult hero to many loyal customers, drivers’ clubs and communities around Europe,” said Tom Gardner, senior vice-president at Honda Motor Europe. “The latest generation builds on the success of its predecessors, injecting Honda’s motorsport-derived technologies to deliver the most performance-focussed Civic Type R experience in our history.”

The new Type R is available to order from Honda dealers now, with Honda offering a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement of £499 per month with 8.9 percent APR. That’s based on a 37-month contract, which leads to a total cost of £55,256 – over £7,000 more than the car’s basic list price – once the balloon payment has been made.