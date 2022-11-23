Toyota has revealed a new convertible version of the Aygo X compact city car that will only be available to order online. Dubbed the Air Edition, the £19,045 newcomer comes with a full-length, power-retracting canvas roof as standard, but customers will only be allowed to place orders on the Toyota website.

For the most part, the Air Edition looks much like any other Aygo X equipped with the retractable canvas roof, but it’s available in a choice of four colour schemes, all named after spices. Juniper Blue is joined by Chili Red, Ginger Beige and Cardamom Green. Those colours are complemented by 18-inch matt black alloy wheels with body-colour details on the spokes. Front bumper and side sill inserts will also be finished in the body colour.

Inside, the Air Edition also gets colourful trim on the predominantly black upholstery, as well as on the door sills and centre console. There’s more colourful trim on the steering wheel and gear lever, too.

Standard equipment is more or less carried over from the mid-range Edge model, which means you get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard, along with smartphone integration via the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems. Automatic wipers, a reversing camera and parking sensors at the front and rear are also thrown in as part of the £19,045 starting price.

Also included as standard is the Toyota Safety Sense 2 driver assistance tech, including Emergency Steering Assist and adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the car in front. Automatic high beam technology is also fitted in a bid to help prevent drivers of other vehicles being dazzled by the car’s headlights.

All Aygo X Air Edition cars will also come with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 71 bhp and can be paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that provides the ‘automatic’ option. Choosing the CVT, however, will add almost £1,200 to the price.

The manual version is not only cheaper, but it’s also more economical, returning between 56.4 and 58.8 mpg on the official economy test, while emitting 110 g of carbon dioxide every kilometre. In contrast, the CVT increases emissions to 113 g/km, while economy falls to between 54.3 and 56.4 mpg.

The limited-edition Air Edition is available to purchase exclusively online, via the Toyota website, which allows customers to specify their car and, if required, make arrangements for part exchange or finance. Like the standard Aygo X models, the Air Edition comes with a three-year warranty, but that can be extended up to 10 years or 100,000 miles through servicing at a Toyota dealer.