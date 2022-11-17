Citroen has updated its flagship C5 X and C5 Aircross with new technology that sees the plug-in hybrid variants increase their maximum zero-emission range. The ruggedly-styled estate and the chunky SUV have both received improvements to their battery systems that allow drivers to use more of the battery capacity, thus increasing electric range.

Although the C5 X plug-in hybrid will retain the same 12.4 kWh battery pack as before, Citroen says it has improved the “minimum charge threshold” as part of the updates to achieve Euro 6.4 emission regulations. That means the big estate car’s range on a single charge has increased to 39 miles, according to the official economy test.

At the same time, the C5 Aircross has been fitted with a new-generation battery pack that increases the power available from 13.2 kWh to 14.2 kWh. It’s a small increase, but it means the new C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid can now travel up to 41 miles on electrical power alone, according to the WLTP official economy test.

Moreover, both cars have seen their carbon dioxide emissions shrink as a result, and the plug-in C5 Aircross now emits 29 g of CO2 per kilometre. The C5 X, meanwhile, produces 27 g of carbon dioxide per kilometre.

Although that may not mean much for consumers, it’s good news for Citroen’s fleet emissions and it’s good news for company car drivers, too. Whereas drivers with the outgoing C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid would have paid 12 percent in company car tax, the new model cuts that rate to just eight percent. For a 40-percent taxpayer, that would equate to a saving of almost £47 per month between 2022 and 2025.

Aside from the battery developments, however, both cars will remain much the same in 2023, with the C5 Aircross offering customers a choice of three trim levels: Sense Plus, Shine or C-Series Edition. C5 Aircross Plug-In Hybrid variants are available from £35,935. The C5 X range, meanwhile, comprises Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus, while the C5 X Plug-In Hybrid range will start from £36,720 on the road.

“These developments further enhance the versatility of New C5 Aircross and New C5 X [plug-in hybrid] models by increasing the ease of travel in all-electric mode, delivering peace of mind and unrivalled comfort,” read a statement from Citroen. “All without compromising on the ability to get away for longer journeys, or simply increasing everyday range by ensuring the best balance of electric and petrol power.”