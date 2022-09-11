Verstappen qualified second behind Ferrari's polesitter Charles Leclerc but was one of many drivers hit by grid penalties for exceeding the 2022 power unit allowance.

After having a fresh internal combustion engine added to his pool, Verstappen took a five-place penalty, although there was some uncertainty in the paddock on how that penalty would be applied.

Despite Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton also taking penalties and qualifying within five positions of Verstappen, the Dutchman will still receive a net five-place grid penalty according to the FIA's existing methodology.

Italian GP qualifications:

He will therefore line up seventh, alongside fellow Dutchman and Williams debutant Nyck de Vries.

Mercedes' George Russell will start on the front row with Leclerc, followed by McLaren duo Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo in third and fourth.

AlphaTauri man Pierre Gasly starts fifth alongside Alpine's Fernando Alonso in sixth.

Perez' 10-place penalty drops him to 13th, ahead of Esteban Ocon, who received a five-place drop.

Sainz qualified highest of the three drivers hit with a back of the grid penalty, and therefore starts 18th ahead of Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda.

F1 Italian GP - Published Starting Grid

Cla Driver Chassis Engine
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari
2 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull
8 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Williams Mercedes
9 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari
10 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes
13 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull
14 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari
17 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari
18 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari
19 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull

