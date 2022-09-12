Fiat has opened the order books for its new Doblo van, which starts at just over £18,000 excluding VAT. Sharing much with the Peugeot Partner and Citroen Berlingo, the new model will be available with a choice of petrol, diesel or electric power, as well as a choice of body styles and lengths.

The new electric version shares its powertrain with the e-Berlingo and e-Partner, combining a 134 bhp electric motor with a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. According to Fiat, the system allows the van to cover up to 175 miles on a single charge, and can be charged to 80 percent in 30 minutes using a 100 kW DC charger.

That version, known as the E-Doblo, sits alongside more conventional petrol and diesel options in the range. The 1.2-litre petrol engine has 109 bhp, while customers can choose between the 99 bhp 1.5 diesel and its 129 bhp sibling, which is based on the same basic 1.5-litre engine block but comes with the option of an automatic gearbox. All four powertrains drive the front wheels alone.

As well as a choice of powertrains, customers also have to choose between two different lengths. The short-wheelbase versions measure 4.4 metres in length, while the long-wheelbase version comes in at 4.75 metres, giving it extra carrying capacity.

But that isn’t the only body-related option on the table. Customers can also choose between Panel Van and Crew Cab body styles, with the latter providing a second row of seats and back windows.

And there’s a choice of trim levels, with the imaginatively named ‘Standard’ model representing the, um, standard option. However, that’s joined by the Primo model that adds some extra equipment in exchange for the slightly higher price.

Speaking of prices, the cheapest Doblo – the 1.2-litre, 109 bhp petrol in short-wheelbase, Standard form – comes in at £18,270 plus VAT or £23,103 on the road and with VAT included. However, the cheapest diesel version – the 1.5-litre, 99 bhp short-wheelbase model – is just a few hundred pounds more expensive.

For those that want the electric version, on the other hand, the price climbs substantially, starting at £27,855 plus VAT once the government’s Plug-In Van Grant has been applied. Like the petrol and diesel versions, it too is available in a choice of lengths, but there’s no manual gearbox. Instead, every E-Doblo comes with a single-speed automatic transmission.