Toyota’s updated Corolla family hatchback is now available to order in dealerships and online with prices starting from £29,610. Both the hatchback and estate versions of the VW Golf-rivalling model have been revamped with tweaked hybrid powertrains, a new touchscreen and modified styling.

The most obvious of those changes are on the exterior, where there’s a new front grille, new fog light bezels and refreshed alloy wheel designs. Design, Excel and GR Sport versions also get new bi-LED headlights, while Excel versions get adaptive high-beam technology. Other upgrades include a new Juniper Blue paint scheme and the addition of Decuma Grey to the range.

Inside, Toyota has overhauled the touchscreen infotainment system, which has long been among the car’s weak spots. Now featuring a 10.5-inch display with high-definition graphics, the system comes with four years’ subscription to Toyota Smart Connect, offering cloud-based navigation tech and real-time traffic and journey information.

That screen sits alongside a new 12.3-inch digital ‘combimeter’ instrument display that can be customised to the driver’s requirements. In total, the system has four different modes, named Casual, Smart, Sport and Tough.

Under the skin, customers still have to choose between the 1.8-litre hybrid system and its 2-litre stablemate, but both have been subtly fettled to produce a little more power without spoiling the emissions or economy. By redesigning the power control unit, transaxle, as well as fitting a smaller, lighter, but more powerful battery, Toyota claims to have created more response from the throttle pedal.

With that assistance, Toyota has been able to increase the 1.8-litre system’s power output by 14 percent, taking the total to 138 bhp. That means the 0-62 mph time has fallen to 9.2 seconds – a reduction of almost two seconds – but while the CO2 emissions are as yet unconfirmed, they are expected to remain unchanged at 102 g/km.

Meanwhile the 2-litre system has improved its power output to 193 bhp and shaved roughly half a second from the 0-62 mph time, cutting it to 7.5 seconds. When the official figures come in, Toyota is also expecting the CO2 emissions to fall by 3 g/km, down to 107 g/km.

The new model is already on sale both in dealers and online, with prices starting at £29,610 for the entry-level Icon with the 1.8-litre hybrid system. That car comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, wireless phone charging and front and rear parking sensors, as well as keyless entry.

Moving up to Design trim takes the price to £31,180, but that money buys 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic windscreen wipers and rear privacy glass, while the £32,800 Excel comes with even larger 18-inch alloys, leather sports seats and a head-up display, as well as rear-seat air conditioning control.

Finally, the GR Sport version adds a slightly sporty edge, with GR Sports seats and some exterior styling upgrades, as well as all the equipment featured on Design models. Prices start from £32,390.