Peugeot has revamped its 3008 and 5008 SUV models with new trim levels that bring minor styling and interior tweaks. The two cars also benefit from a wider choice of powertrains across all trim levels, although some of the petrol-powered versions have seen prices increase slightly as a result.

From this month, Peugeot is replacing the Active Premium and Allure Premium trim levels with new Active Premium + and Allure Premium + models. The French brand is also removing the Allure trim from both the 3008 and 5008 ranges, meaning the line-ups will both comprise the new Active Premium + and Allure Premium + models, plus the GT and GT Premium specifications.

The new Active Premium + models receive “several upgrades” over the old Active Premium versions, including an Aluminium Pack with aluminium door sills and pedals, as well as aluminium roof rails. Dark tinted rear windows are also added, while 3008s will benefit from 18-inch ‘Detroit’ diamond-cut alloy wheels. By the same token, the new Allure Premium + models will also receive the Aluminium Pack, although the roof will be upgraded to a contrasting ‘Black Diamond’ finish.

What’s more, growing customer demand for the Hybrid 225 powertrain has caused Peugeot to introduce the system on the basic Active Premium + trim level, resulting in a lower entry price for the hybrid option. The hybrid versions will feature all the features of a standard 3008 Active Premium +, along with a 10-inch touchscreen, half-leather upholstery and a frameless rear-view mirror.

Elsewhere in the engine range, Peugeot is giving Active Premium + versions of the 3008 and 5008 the eight-speed automatic transmission for both the 1.2-litre PureTech petrol and 1.5-litre BlueHDi diesel engines. That means both cars are now solely available with automatic transmissions – a move Peugeot claims is down to “growing customer demand for automatic transmissions over manual gearboxes”. The brand says the “majority” of 3008 and 5008 customers have opted for automatics in 2022.

Despite all these changes, Peugeot says there has been “no change in pricing for customers relating to these enhancements”, apart from a small £110 increase for models equipped with the 129 bhp 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine. The cheapest 3008 – the 1.2-litre Active Premium + – now comes in at £31,035, while the cheapest 5008 – also a 1.2-litre Active Premium + – starts at £33,500.

Both the updated 3008 and 5008 models are available to buy online and in dealerships now, with the new Active Premium + and Allure Premium + trims already on the price list.