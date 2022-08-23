Nissan’s new Townstar compact van is now available to pre-order in the UK with prices starting at just under £19,500 plus VAT. The vehicle, which shares much with the Renault Kangoo, is being offered with a choice of petrol and electric powertrains, although electric versions command a premium of more than £10,000.

Dubbed the successor to the old e-NV200 electric van, the Townstar has a broader remit thanks to its choice of powertrains. It also comes with a choice of two lengths and three trim levels, with entry-level Visia models joined mid-range Acenta versions, more luxurious Tekna options, and high-end Tekna+ models.

The cheapest option will be the £19,475 Visia model in short-wheelbase (SWB) form. That vehicle comes with a 128 bhp, 1.3-litre petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox, as well as a maximum payload of 600 kg. Even the most expensive petrol-powered, short-wheelbase Townstar, the Tekna+, will cost £23,125 plus VAT.

For those who want the long-wheelbase (LWB) options, which come with an 800 kg payload, prices start at £20,775 for the Visia petrol. The most expensive LWB variant is once again the Tekna+, which comes in at £24,425 plus VAT.

Customers looking for an electric van get just one choice of battery and motor, with the 45 kWh lithium-ion battery pack providing 183 miles of range. However, Nissan claims the van will cover up to 269 miles on a charge, providing it sticks to stop-start city-centre driving.

Prices for the electric Townstars start at £29,945, which comes with a DC rapid charging connector that allows the battery to be filled from empty to 80 percent full in around 40 minutes. Like the petrol Townstar, the electric versions will be available in long- and short-wheelbase guises, and with a choice of four trim levels. The LWB models start at £31,245, while the most expensive electric Townstars come in at £34,845 in SWB form and £35,845 in LWB shape.

“We’re delighted to be providing more information about all-new Townstar as its arrival in the UK approaches,” said Allan Newman, light commercial vehicle product manager at Nissan GB. “Offering two efficient powertrain solutions, practical design and unique Nissan technologies, it is comprehensively equipped to meet customers’ ever-changing needs.

“With tougher emissions standards, urban access restrictions, and ever-increasing demand for last-mile delivery, businesses large and small need to find effective and sustainable solutions to remain competitive and optimise their operations. We’re confident Townstar will meet their every need.”

The Townstar is available to pre-order from August 22, with order books officially opening on October 1 for petrol versions and December 1 for electric models.