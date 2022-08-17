More than a quarter of British drivers who have driven in Europe have “risked their safety” by travelling non-stop for five hours or more, according to the RAC. The motoring organisation’s research found 27 percent of drivers have driven for more than five hours at a time on the continent, and a tenth have driven for more than seven hours straight.

The study of 2,500 drivers found 39 percent had driven in Europe before, suggested drivers are happier to drive long distances without a break when abroad. On this side of the channel, 12 percent said they had driven on UK roads for six or more hours without a rest, whereas 16 percent said they had done the same thing on foreign roads.

Similarly, 10 percent of drivers who had driven abroad said they had spent more than seven hours behind the wheel on foreign roads without taking a break. But just six percent of those drivers said they had spent the same amount of time driving in the UK without a rest

The research also found men are significantly more likely to drive for longer than women without taking a break. Three in 10 male drivers (31 percent) said they had driven without a break on the continent for five or more hours, while a fifth (19 percent) admitted to doing so for six hours or more. In comparison, 18 percent of women have driven non-stop in Europe for five or more hours, and around one in 10 (11 percent) have done so for six or more hours.

The RAC says these drivers are compromising safety, pointing to the Highway Code recommendation that drivers take a 15-minute break every two hours, while EU rules say drivers of goods vehicles, buses and coaches must take a break of at least 45 minutes for every four-and-a-half hours of driving.

“Tiredness kills, so the fact that such a large proportion of drivers are prepared to go for so long without taking a break when driving on the other side of the Channel is alarming,” said RAC Europe spokesperson Rod Dennis. “Add in the fact that the number of road deaths in countries including France, Belgium and Italy are so much higher than in the UK and it’s clear drivers are putting themselves at risk by going for so long without a stop.

“Perhaps it’s the determination to get to their destination combined with the fact there are often fewer cars on the road which is leading drivers to put themselves, their passengers and others in danger. The quieter motorways, with less going on to keep drivers alert might feel less arduous, but it can also induce fatigue.

“Regular breaks are essential to keep drivers alert, as well as themselves and their passengers comfortable and, given the frequency and quality of many service areas on the continent, the reality is there’s really no need to go a very long time without stopping. Anyone driving on the continent is best to factor in plenty of breaks and regard the driving as part of the holiday.”