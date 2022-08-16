The facelifted Kia XCeed is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £23,000. Lightly updated with revised bumpers and a sporty new GT-Line S trim level, the high-riding hatchback is a rival for the Ford Focus Active and Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

For 2022, the XCeed has been brought into line with other models in the Ceed range, which have received lightly modified front-end designs and a tweaked rear end. But the changes to the range line-up are perhaps the most important modifications of all.

The grade structure is largely similar to that of the outgoing car, but the old range-topping ‘4’ model has been replaced with the sporty new GT-Line S model. However, the £22,995 starting price only pays for the basic ‘2’ version with its 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Entry-level variants come with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. That screen houses a reversing camera, as well as the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems. Black cloth upholstery is also fitted as standard, and there’s a leather trimmed steering wheel and gear lever.

Moving up to the ‘3’ version takes the starting price to £25,495, and that pays for larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch touchscreen and part-faux leather upholstery. Automatic lights and wipers are thrown in, too, along with heated front seats, two-zone climate control and rear parking sensors.

Finally, the GT-Line S comes in at £29,995, which pays for model-specific alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and black leather upholstery with suede trim, as well as heated outer rear seats, a power-operated tailgate and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. An eight-inch JBL audio system, wireless phone charging and memory settings for the power-operated driving seat.

Customers essentially get a choice of two different powertrains, with the entry-level 2, 3 and GT-Line S trims getting a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. That 158 bhp engine is joined by a 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid with an 8.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor. Together, the two produce 139 bhp, which goes to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The system also allows the car to cover up to 30 miles on electrical power alone.

The plug-in hybrid system will only be available with the ‘3’ version of the XCeed, but customers will sacrifice the 18-inch alloy wheels in favour of smaller 16-inch rims.