The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £70,000. Unlike its predecessor, the new model will only be offered with the petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain, which combines a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors to produce 375 bhp.

That system, which goes by the ‘4xe’ moniker, provides all-wheel drive and 637 Nm of torque, as well as a 30-mile electric-only range. And because the battery pack is sealed and waterproofed, Jeep claims the Grand Cherokee 4xe will still have plenty of off-road capability.

Officially, the car will wade through up to 61 cm of water, while there’s a two-speed low transfer case that can send up to 100 percent of the engine’s torque to the front or rear wheels. The Grand Cherokee can also be specified with an electronic limited-slip differential and locking front and rear differentials, giving the car more traction when rock crawling or towing. And thanks to the air suspension system, there’s about 28 cm of ground clearance.

In the UK, customers get a choice of four different trim levels, each fitted with the same 4xe hybrid system with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. In exchange for the £69,900 starting price, Jeep will sell you the basic Limited model, which comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, LED lights and perforated vinyl seats with front and rear ventilation. A digital instrument cluster also features as standard, along with the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

For those prepared to fork out an extra £4,000, the Trailhawk model provides more off-road-orientated features, including skid plates, 18-inch alloy wheels and all-terrain tyres, as well as the electronic limited-slip differential and disconnectable anti-roll bars. There are some off-road styling features, too, and vinyl-and-suede upholstery with blue stitching.

Alternatively, for £6,000 more than the Limited, customers can upgrade to the Overland, with its dual exhaust and body-colour front and rear fascias, as well as panoramic sunroof and Nappa leather upholstery. Or, for £82,900, there’s the Summit Reserve, which offers 21-inch alloys, walnut trim and a 19-speaker sound system with a 10-inch interactive passenger display screen.

“The New Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe’s arrival in Europe is the latest step in Jeep’s electrification journey,” said Antonella Bruno, head of the Jeep brand in Europe. “We started this journey in Q4 2020 with the launch of the Renegade and Compass 4xe, and the following year the Wrangler 4xe arrived. Success soon followed - so much so that in the first quarter of 2022 more than one in three Jeeps sold in Europe was a 4xe, and in Italy we are the leader in the low-emission vehicle market, which includes plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles. Now it’s the new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe’s turn to carry on with the success.”