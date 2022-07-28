New figures from insurance company Admiral show a fifth of all caravan accidents happen in August amid busy summer holidays. The data also reveals that almost half of all caravan related insurance claims take place during the summer months, with the rest spread out throughout the rest of the year.

The insurance firm says it expects so-called ‘staycations’ to remain popular among drivers this year, with large numbers of caravanners hitting UK roads. However, Admiral’s figures show 49 percent of all caravan-related accidents occur during the summer months, with 20 percent occurring in August alone.

As a result, the company has urged caravanners to take precautions when towing and to ensure they remain on the right side of the law. For offences such as failing to use the correct towing mirrors, drivers could face fines of up to £1,000.

Before setting off, Admiral recommends checking the caravan’s gas bottles are closed and disconnected, while also ensuring the interior lights and electrical equipment are all switched off. The organisation also suggests driving with empty water tanks and stowing all heavy items as low as possible, before ensuring the road lights are working and doors, hatches and aerials are secured.

“As staycations are likely to be a popular choice for holidaymakers this summer, we’re expecting to see many people packing up their belongings and hitting the roads with a caravan in tow,” said Clare Egan, head of motor insurance at Admiral. “For some, this could be their first-time driving with a caravan, so there are a lot of things they need to bear in mind for the benefit of all road users.

“Analysis of our claims data reveals almost half of road accidents involving caravans take place in the summer months between June and August, which is perhaps not completely unexpected with more holiday makers on the roads. The number of accidents reaches a peak in August, with more than 20 percent of them happening that month. It’s really important to make sure motorists feel confident behind the wheel, are clued up on towing regulations and have the right insurance to protect both the car and caravan.

“Before setting off on their journey, motorists will need to double check that their driving licence covers them to tow and they will need to make sure that the vehicle used to pull the trailer is up for the job, so they can have a safe and enjoyable trip. Anyone with a full driving licence can drive tow a caravan without any additional qualifications, but only if the maximum authorised mass (MAM) of the towing vehicle and caravan doesn’t exceed 3,500kg. Drivers still need to check the weight of their vehicles as not all caravans fall into this category.”