Renault has updated its Arkana coupe-SUV range, introducing a new selection of trim levels including a range-topping E-Tech Engineered model. Priced from £26,695 on the road, the revamped Arkana models are available to order from Renault dealers, complete with a selection of nought-percent finance deals.

The four-tier Arkana range now kicks off with the Evolution model, which replaces the old Iconic variants and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights and tinted rear windows. Inside, the Evolution gets a seven-inch digital driver display and a seven-inch touchscreen with both the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems.

Also on offer are automatic lights and wipers, climate control and a rear-view camera, as well as rear parking sensors. A selection of other safety systems is also thrown in, including autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning technology and cruise control.

Above that, the new mid-range Techno model builds on the Evolution’s offering with extra technology. There’s a larger 10-inch driver display and a 9.3-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation, as well as some exterior chrome garnishes and 18-inch alloy wheels. The Techno model also comes with synthetic leather and cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable passenger seat and some extra safety equipment, including auto-dipping headlights and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

The sportier R.S. Line models add further with their own 18-inch alloy wheel design and a special front bumper with a honeycomb grille and gun metal skid plates. The car is also marked out by chromed exhaust pipes and R.S. Line badging, while the cabin gets sport leather and suede upholstery with red stitching. There’s also a carbon-effect dashboard, aluminium pedals and black roof lining, not to mention the heated front seats.

Finally, the new E-Tech Engineered trim comes in at £32,695 and provides gold detailing on the bumpers and 18-inch alloys with gold highlights. It also provides a heated steering wheel, heated front seats with their own leather-and-cloth upholstery design and black-and-gold stitching, plus black roof lining, aluminium pedals and a carbon-style dashboard, much like the R.S. Line.

Just two engine options are available to Renault customers, with the Mild Hybrid 140 petrol engine joined by the E-Tech Hybrid 145 system. The mild-hybrid petrol is the cheaper of the two, but it’s only available with the Evolution, Techno and R.S. Line models. The ‘full’ hybrid E-Tech Hybrid 145 powertrain is reserved for Evolution, Techno and E-Tech Engineered models.