The revamped MG5 EV electric estate car is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £31,000. The lightly updated estate has some new styling features and a couple of new exterior colours, as well as some extra equipment, and the popular model is expected to hit the roads before the end of the year.

Externally, the MG5 has been updated with a redesigned front end and new LED headlights, which are available as standard. The rear-end design has also been tuned, and there are new alloy wheel designs across the range, not to mention a brace of new exterior colours.

Inside, there’s a 10.25-inch widescreen infotainment system on offer with upgraded software, meaning the MG5 can now support connected car functionality. That means vehicle data and functions can be accessed through the MG smartphone app, giving customers the ability to check the car’s status remotely.

Also on offer is a maximum braked towing weight of up to 500 kg, and a Vehicle-To-Load (V2L) system for the battery. That means customers can use the car’s battery to power other electric devices such as camping equipment or tools using the energy stored in the battery.

Customers get a choice of two different trim levels, with the £30,995 SE model representing the entry-level option. That version comes with automatic headlights, roof rails and a rear-view camera, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels and adaptive cruise control that can maintain a safe distance to the car in front. The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems are also fitted as standard.

Moving up to the Trophy model takes the asking price to £33,495, but it gets you larger 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and leather upholstery. There’s electric seat adjustment and heated front seats, too, as well as automatic climate control, rain-sensing windscreen wipers and a 360-degree manoeuvring camera.

MG Motor UK’s Commercial Director, Guy Pigounakis, said the updated car would provide “unbeatable value” for customers seeking a budget electric car.

“The continued success of the outgoing MG5 EV model reflected its unique proposition in the marketplace, so we’ve worked extremely hard to identify a suitable balance between equipment upgrades and price,” he said. “We believe the result represents unbeatable value for money in the current marketplace, and that the new MG5 EV will encourage more drivers than ever to make the switch to zero-emission motoring.”