As part of an ambitious project revealed at the team’s Milton Keynes factory on Tuesday, the car has been created by the F1 team’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey.

The two-seat hypercar, developed for track use, will have a strictly limited run of 50 and has been designed for ultimate performance.

The ground-effect car will be powered by a V8 turbo hybrid that produces more than 1100 bhp - and is targeted to be near the performance of an F1 car.

As well as owning the cars, collectors will have access to Red Bull’s simulator facilities, vehicle program development and track training.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said: “The RB17 marks an important milestone in the evolution of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, now fully capable of creating and manufacturing a series production car at our Red Bull Technology Campus.

“Further, the RB17 marks the first time that a car wearing the Red Bull brand has been available to collectors.”

Newey added: “The RB17 distills everything we know about creating championship-winning Formula 1 cars into a package that delivers extreme levels of performance in a two-seat track car.

“Driven by our passion for performance at every level, the RB17 pushes design and technical boundaries far beyond what has been previously available to enthusiasts and collectors.”

