More than three-quarters of UK motorists admit they do not feel confident conducting certain car maintenance tasks by themselves. A new survey of more than 2,000 Brits found 76 percent said they had little confidence in their abilities to carry out basic maintenance such as changing a wheel.

The survey by price comparison site CompareTheMarket.com found the tasks most likely to overawe UK drivers include changing a wheel – something 27 percent of respondents described as a task they have low confidence in. Oil changes followed close behind, with 24 percent describing that as the task they have least confidence in completing.

More than a fifth also said they thought they would have least confidence in their ability to check brake fluid levels, while 13 percent were concerned about checking tyre tread depth. Changing windscreen wipers, meanwhile, was a concern for 12 percent of those questioned.

The research also revealed a noticeable difference in confidence levels among various age groups. According to the survey, drivers aged over 55 were the most confident, with 37 percent saying they were confident with “all car maintenance” tasks. In contrast, just six percent of drivers aged 17-24 said the same.

There were geographic differences, too, with almost two in five motorists (38 percent) in Nottingham saying they feel comfortable performing all car maintenance tasks. Plymouth (36%) and Bristol followed close behind with 36 percent and 33 percent respectively. However, eight in 10 drivers in Liverpool (81 percent) and Birmingham (80 percent) said there were tasks they would struggle with.

“If, like most of the nation, you don’t feel confident undertaking car maintenance yourself and prefer to look to professionals to conduct these tasks, there are some key things to keep in mind to help ensure you get the best service,” said CompareTheMarket.com. “By conducting a quick internet search, you should be able to get a brief estimate of roughly how much each service should cost, giving you a ballpark figure.

“If you have received a quote that is more than you anticipated after researching the service, it is always a good idea to get a second opinion. This can help give you a figure to benchmark against to ensure the original estimate is correct. To avoid any hidden surprises when it comes to your car maintenance bill, it is important to get a rough cost estimate before the service is carried out. Having a written estimate ensures you have something to hold the person conducting the work accountable to. With a quick internet search, you should be able to read reviews that have been posted for garages, so you can see what experiences previous customers have had.”