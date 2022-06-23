Living Vehicle is a maker of premium travel trailers, and for its 2023 products, the company adds the ability for them to generate their own water. This means that campers can spend even more time enjoying nature off the grid.

The system works by intaking ambient air and adjusting the temperature to the dew point so that the water vapour in it becomes a liquid. From there, a treatment process filters the water, including removing microbes, bacteria, and viruses. The result is up to five gallons of potable water each day. The roof-mounted solar panels power this conversion.

Gallery: Living Vehicle Travel Trailer

43 Photos

Living Vehicle's goal has been to create a trailer that allowed for fully off-grid living. The solar panels already did this in terms of electricity production. This water-generating system adds the ability to have a supply of H20 anywhere.

The company's trailer comes standard with 1,320 watts of solar power. As upgrades, buyers can pick from 2,600, 3,000, and 3,400-watt systems. In addition, anywhere from 14.4 to 57.6 kilowatt-hours of batteries are available

Living Vehicle aims its trailers at people who are working from the road. To make this possible, the company offers an office that includes either a 32- or 27-inch Apple-sourced screen that connects to a 16-inch MacBook Pro. The display sits above an 80-inch walnut one or two-person desk that can lower to make room for a queen-sized bed.

The trailer is available with lots of other amenities. It comes standard with a 13-cubic-foot refrigerator, and an ice maker is optional. Other optional cooking features include a marine-grade stove and dishwasher.

The bathroom includes a shower that measures 32 inches by 36 inches, which is large by travel trailer standards. Buyers can also add luxuries like a bidet and an outdoor shower.

Prices for Living Vehicle's trailer start at $339,995, and that figure only increases as a customer adds options. When someone places an order, there's currently a 10-to-12 month lead time before delivery.