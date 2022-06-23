We love wood-carved cars here at Motor1.com, and this classic Mercedes is one of the best we've seen. Truth be told, all the wooden creations we've featured here are the best, but this 1936 Mercedes-Benz tugs particularly hard on our heartstrings with its exceptional attention to detail, both on the outside and within.

This particular build comes from the Awesome Woodcraft YouTube channel, and we can't say enough about the detail on this car. It's a beautiful replica of a 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500K Special Roadster, itself one of the most beautiful cars ever built. As per usual, the project starts with chunks of wood for all the major components with large table saws used to cut out the general shapes. From there, it's all about chisels, hammers, sanders, and a whole lot of skill.

We're particularly impressed with the construction of the Merc's wire wheels. They are also made of wood, and we wouldn't be the least bit disappointed to see solid wheels with some chiselled features mimicking spokes. Instead, wooden tyres are shaped on a lathe, then connected to a wooden hub with a series of cut toothpicks to create the spokes. Even the chunky tyre tread is recreated to perfection.

The Mercedes-Benz straight-eight engine also starts life as rectangular chunks of wood, and it received a similar level of detail with a moving fan and pulleys connected by a thread belt. The long engine even boasts spark plug wires, and to make sure it's not hidden from sight, the car is given a proper hinged bonnet to show off all the work. The interior also has hinged doors and even greater detail, right down to a quilted leather pattern on the doors and stitches on the seats. And it's all done by hand with a chisel.

The end result is a car with rolling wheels, functional steering, and a beautiful finish that is simply stunning to behold. The video doesn't say how long the project took, but you're definitely looking at hours upon hours of labour condensed into 20 minutes. It's not a wooden car you can actually drive, but with such intricate detail work, this is a legit piece of automotive art.