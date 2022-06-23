The 2023 BMW M3 Touring just debuted. The brand released a lot of fantastic pictures to go with it. However, those professional photos don't do a good job of letting you imagine how the high-performance estate looks in the real world. These shots show one cruising down a street, so you can get a better idea of how the model looks in traffic.

This M3 Touring appears to wear BMW's Isle of Man Green colour or at least a very similar shade. It rides on black wheels with a complex spoke pattern with dark blue brake callipers visible behind them.

Gallery: BMW M3 Touring In Real Life Photos

14 Photos

The M3 Touring comes exclusively in Competition spec. This gives it a twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six engine making 503 bhp (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-metres). The estate only comes with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Drivers can select a mode that sends all of the power to the rear wheels.

The powertrain pushes the M3 Touring to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) in 3.6 seconds. The top speed is limited to 155 mph (249 kph), but the optional M Driver's Package increases the maximum velocity to 174 mph (280 kph).

The M3 Touring features a different cabin layout than the saloon version. A curved bezel combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system.

Compared to a regular 3 Series Touring, the M3 is 3.3 inches (8.38 centimetres) longer and 3 inches (7.62 centimetres) wider. It's around 90 kilograms (200 pounds) heavier than an M3 saloon. With the rear seats down, this model offers 1,510 lighters (53.3 cubic feet) of rear cargo space.

Sorry, estate fans. BMW is not bringing the M3 Touring to North America or China. In the US, the reason is that the company doesn't sell the 3 Series estate there. Homologating the different body would be too expensive for such a niche model.

In the UK, BMW begans taking orders for the BMW M3 Touring two days ago with deliveries beginning in November. Prices start at £80,550 RRP.