Conventional auto shows have gradually fallen out of favour, primarily because these events are deemed as being too static. As its name implies, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is not a traditional auto show per se, but rather a festival to celebrate the automobile. However, recent editions have shown how more and more automakers choose to introduce new models to the public at the wonderful location in West Sussex.

Of course, the famous hill climb event is still being held year after year, and 2022 is shaping up to be an excellent mélange of classic and modern cars. Together with the people behind the Goodwood FoS, we'll be showing all the action as it happens during the four days of the event.

In case you haven't seen our list with all the cars debuting at the show, you can access it here.

Here is the full schedule (local time) for Thursday, 23 June:

7 AM - Gates open

9 AM - Manufacturer Batch

9:40 AM - Batch 6 - Michelin Supercar Run, First Glance, and Road Bikes

10 AM - Bonhams Sale Preview Opens

10:30 AM - Goodwood Action Sports Warm-Up Show

10:35 AM - Manufacturer Batch

11:15 AM - Rally & Off-Road Car Batch

12:00 PM - Manufacturer Batch

12:30 PM - Air Display - The Red Arrows

12:45 PM - FoS 2022 Highlights + BMW M

1:00 PM - Forest Rally Stage opens

1:20 PM - BMW M Moment - Front of Goodwood House

1:30 PM - Goodwood Action Sports Show

1:30 PM - Manufacturer Batch

1:30 PM - Britpart Off-Road Arena opens

2:10 PM - Batch 6 - Michelin Supercar Run, First Glance, and Road Bikes

3:00 PM - Manufacturer Batch

3:30 PM - Goodwood Action Sports Show

3:40 PM - Timed Practice

4:20 PM - Driftkhana Practice

5:10 PM - Manufacturer Batch

5:30 PM - GAS - Competition (BMX Big Air)

5:30 PM - Forest Rally Stage closes

5:30 PM - Britpart Off-Road Arena closes