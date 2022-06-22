Recent attention in the world of Maserati has surrounded the forthcoming GranTurismo Folgore. The all-electric coupe will pack over 1,200 bhp (895 kilowatts) courtesy of three electric motors, but internal combustion isn't dead at Maserati just yet. Before the Folgore arrives, we'll see petrol-powered GranTurismo.

That's the subject of these spy shots, sent to us by an anonymous Motor1.com reader. This test car was caught in public, still wearing the same blue/white/black geometric camo wrap we've seen previously. It could be an older test car; the camo wrap looks like it's seen better days, and there's no missing the janky exhaust tips sticking way out the back. For reasons we can't explain, the Maserati trident on the grille is covered (despite Maserati being printed all over the car) but the images offer a clear, detailed look at the GranTurismo's face.

Of greater significance here, however, is what we see inside. With the prototype parked, the camera gets up-close to reveal an interior layout very similar to the Maserati Grecale. Reflections in the glass make it difficult to see details, but there's no missing the wide dual-screen infotainment system, bisected with manual controls in the middle. the shape looks identical to the Grecale's setup, and it sits above a similar centre console as well. The iconic Maserati clock holds station in the centre of the dash, with narrow climate vents and even a steering wheel that matches the Grecale.

Will the new GranTurismo also match the Grecale under the bonnet? The rumour mill has long pointed to the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 used in the MC20, where it makes 621 bhp. The engine is also used in the range-topping Grecale Trofeo, though it's detuned to 523 bhp. The Grecale's base engine is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder producing 296 bhp, but seeing that engine in the GranTurismo is highly unlikely. The six-pot is all but guaranteed at this point. We just don't know the exact output.

Maserati originally planned to debut the new GranTurismo last year, but COVID-19 and global supply chain issues derailed that plan. As such, we should see Maserati's new GT machine become official very soon, certainly within a few months if not a few weeks. Considering Maserati drivers are leaving prototypes unattended and uncovered in public, we're betting on seeing it sooner rather than later.