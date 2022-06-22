Ford is going beyond last year's Very Gay Ranger with the new Very Gay Raptor. As the name implies, the truck uses the latest generation of the Ranger Raptor and dresses it in a Pride flag rainbow body and glittery gold accents. The truck will be part of a special presentation at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

In addition to taking a run up the hill there, the Very Gay Ranger's cargo bed will be the stage for sessions of what Ford calls "Tough Talks." Welsh rugby player Gareth Thomas, who is gay, is having conversations about how the auto industry can be more inclusive and foster allyship for the LGBTQ+ community. The guests include racing driver Abbie Eaton, comedian Catherine Bohart, and Lord March.

Gallery: Ford Very Gay Raptor For Goodwood

4 Photos

Ford has not yet debuted the version of the latest Ranger for the United States. The company confirms that it and the Raptor version are coming in 2023, though. Production of them will take place at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.

For Europe, the Raptor makes 288 bhp (215 kilowatts) and 362 pound-feet (491 Newton-metres) of torque from a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6. Elsewhere, the same model makes 392 bhp (292 kW) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm).

The original Very Gay Ranger was a project from Ford of Germany for the Christopher Street Day celebration in Cologne. Its origin was someone on social media calling the automaker's Performance Blue colour "very gay." The company decided to turn the homophobic complaint into something worth celebrating by building the rainbow-and-gold pickup.

The Very Gay Ranger was also a homage to a rainbow-coloured Ford Ka pickup conversion that Ford build for Cologne's Christopher Street Day in 1998.

In the United States, Ford observed Pride Month this year by building a Ford Bronco Wildtrak with the same rainbow-and-gold colour scheme as the Very Gay Ranger and Very Gay Raptor. The company debuted it at the Memphis Pride Fest in June.