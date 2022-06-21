A Twitter user in Japan managed to capture a photo and video of Civic Type R models after crash testing, according to the post. The photo even got a great look at the exhaust pipes and rear suspension.

The picture shows the poorly covered Civic Type R. A hole in the tarp exposes a portion of the rear wing. Also, the rear bumper and its diffuser are fully visible. You can see how the single exhaust pipe splits into three sections at the rear. Unlike the current Civic Type R, the outlet in the centre is larger than the ones on the sides. The tips have a polished finish.

In the video, the cars are also under tarps. Even under the covering, you can discern that each of these vehicles has a mangled front end from the crash tests.

The new Civic Type R comes exclusively as a five-door hatchback. It features an aggressive front end with a trapezoidal opening in the lower fascia and a larger upper grille between the headlights than over Civic variants. The wings/fenders appear wider, and there are prominent side sills. A tall wing attaches to the back.

Honda is keeping the new Civic Type R's powertrain a secret. All reports so far indicate that it's an evolution of the existing turbocharged 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder. The output is allegedly a bit higher than the 316-bhp (236-kilowatt) figure that the CTR has in some markets. A six-speed manual would drive the front wheels.

The new Civic Type R will debut in Europe in June. Currently, we are expecting that unveiling to be at the Goodwood Festival of Speed that runs from Thursday, 23 June, to Sunday, 26 June. For the United States, the vehicle will be at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio running from July 1 through 3, but that one will reportedly be under camouflage.

A pre-production Civic Type R already set a front-wheel-drive lap record around the Suzuka circuit in Japan. Honda will allegedly also take the hot hatch to the Nürburgring in an effort to achieve the FWD title around the Nordschleife. It'll have to beat the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R Nürburgring Pack with a time of 7 minutes and 40.1 seconds.