BMW’s diesel-powered 4 Series Gran Coupe is getting a makeover from Alpina. The tuner has tweaked the four-door with a host of performance and visual upgrades that give the model a slightly harder edge than the standard model.

Powering the Alpina is BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine that produces 350 bhp (261 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (730 Newton-metres) of torque. The engine pairs with the ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which help propel the car to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) in 4.8 seconds. It has a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).

Gallery: BMW Alpina D4 S Gran Coupé (2022)

52 Photos

Alpina achieves the extra oomph by improving the cooling system. The car receives new Alpina intercoolers, a transmission cooler, a high-performance cooling system, and an electromechanical coolant pump. Underbody air channels help direct air to the coolers.

The Alpina Sport Suspension, which features bespoke spring and damper settings, helps corral all that power to the ground. The tuned 4 Series Gran Coupe has three variable sport settings – Comfort and two Sport settings. Alpina provides stopping power via 15.6-inch front brake discs and four-piston callipers. The rear has 13.6-inch discs.

Alpina gives the 4 Series Gran Coupe a mild styling makeover, adding a new front splitter. At the rear, the D4 S Gran Coupe wears Alpina’s sport exhaust system that finishes in four exhaust pipes and a new rear diffuser. New 20-inch wheels reinterpret the Alpina Classic 20-spoke-wheel design, wrapping the forged spinners in Pirelli P Zero ultra-high-performance tires. Alpina does offer 20-inch Pirelli Sottozero Series II rubber for winter driving and colder climates.

Inside, Alpina offers the BMW with heated seats and a heated steering wheel. Customers can upgrade the interior with a Lavalina leather upholstery. The tuned BMW also comes with the automaker’s slate of safety features like cross-traffic alert, lane-change warning, and more.

The tuned Alpina D4 S Gran Coupe with the diesel engine is available to order right now. Alpina expects deliveries to begin this September with a starting price of €79,700 (£68,500 at today’s exchange rates). No mention of the D4 S Gran Coupe allocation for the UK market.