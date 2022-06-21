Vauxhall is celebrating the 40th birthday of its popular Corsa hatchback with an all-electric special edition. Priced from £31,000 and available exclusively online, the Corsa-e Anniversary Edition will be limited to just 1,000 examples in the UK, each fitted with some choice optional extras and even “collectors’ socks”.

The styling tweaks are inspired by Vauxhall’s past, with elements that trace their roots back to the first Corsa, which was called the Nova in the UK. For example, the Record Red metallic paint applied to all Anniversary Edition models was created as a tribute to the Nova’s Carmine Red paint.

That paintwork is joined by black details, including the front grille and the front and rear ‘Griffin’ badges. The Corsa lettering at the rear is also black, while the 17-inch alloy wheels are painted in gloss black with matt grey inserts.

Inside, the Corsa-e Anniversary Edition gets a “modern interpretation” of the tartan seat fabric found on the original Nova, while the chequered front sports seats are accompanied by a presentation box with four pairs of socks. Two pairs of socks are inspired by the pattern found in the original 1980s Nova SR, while the other two are based on the pattern from the Corsa-e Anniversary Edition. Customers get small and large versions of both patterns.

Because it’s based on the Corsa-e GS Line, the newcomer also inherits that model’s standard equipment, including front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a seven-inch touchscreen are also fitted to every example.

Through that screen, occupants can access satellite navigation data, DAB digital radio and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology. Bluetooth connectivity is also fitted, along with a digital instrument display and a range of driver assistance features including lane-keeping assistance and automatic emergency city braking.

However, the £31,000 Anniversary Edition will also come with a black dashboard strip and a plate in the cabin “highlighting the Nova and Corsa’s 40-year heritage in the UK”. Now in its fifth generation, the Corsa has achieved UK sales of more than 2,000,000 and it was the best-selling car in the UK last year.

Like other Corsa-e models, the Anniversary Edition is powered by a 134 bhp electric motor, which is supplied with electricity via a 50 kWh battery pack. That gives the car a range of up to 222 miles on a single charge, while the 100 kW rapid charging system means charging to 80 percent can take as little as 30 minutes.