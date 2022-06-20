The latest Tesla Model Y Performance made in Germany (MIG) has been range tested by Bjørn Nyland, revealing outstanding efficiency and range results.

According to the video, the MIG Tesla Model Y Performance with 21" wheels, in dry conditions and at a temperature of 18-19°C, is one of the most efficient models in its class.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the average energy consumption was just 146 Wh/km (235 Wh/mile), while at 120 km/h (75 mph) it was 205 Wh/km (330 Wh/mile).

Assuming the available battery capacity of about 74-74.4 kWh, Bjørn Nyland estimated that the range is 510 km (317 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph) and 361 km (224 miles) at 120 km/h (75 mph) - once again, the highest level among crossover/SUV type of vehicles.

2022 Tesla Model Y Performance (MIG)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 510 km (317 miles)

energy consumption of 146 Wh/km (235 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 74.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 19°C

21" Pirelli P Zero (255/35-21)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 361 km (224 miles); down 29%

energy consumption of 205 Wh/km (330 Wh/mile); up 40%

used battery capacity: 74 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 18°C

21" Pirelli P Zero (275/35-21)

One of the surprises is that the new MIG Tesla Model Y Performance noted a slightly higher range than the previously tested Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y Long Range - despite it being heavier (2,100 kg vs. 2,060 kg) and having wider rear tyres.

It might be related to some other factors, like the available battery capacity (estimated at 70 kWh at the time), type of tyres, slightly different weather, etc. Nonetheless, it might also indicate general improvements applied to the Model Y. If true, the MIG Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD should have an even higher range, right?

Here is the range result for the 2021 Tesla Model Y LR (MIC):

2021 Tesla Model Y LR (MIC); stock 19", caps on

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 493 km (306 miles)

energy consumption of 142 Wh/km (228 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 70 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 20°C

19" Hankook evo3 (255/45-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: