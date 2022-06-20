The original Corsa A was introduced in 1982, and to mark 40 years of the supermini, Vauxhall is launching a special edition with some retro vibes. The subcompact hatch comes painted in Rekord Red as a nod to the red shade available for its ancestor four decades ago. To enable a two-tone look, the striking hue is contrasted by a black roof. The floating roof effect is achieved by darkening the A- and B-pillars as well as the top of the rear pillar.

Vauxhall will sell the Corsa 40 Years with 17-inch alloy wheels finished in glossy black with matte accents. To enhance the dual-tone exterior finish, the front grille and side mirror caps come exclusively in black, and so does the roof-mounted rear spoiler. As a finishing touch on the outside, the Rüsselsheim-based marque blacked out its badge front and rear as well as the tailgate opener.

Stepping inside, the Corsa 40 Years hearkens back to its forebearer with tartan upholstery, which was a common theme in European cars of the 1980s. Complementing the retro-flavoured seats are limited-edition tartan socks you can already buy. As for the car, Vauxhall's B-segment hatch gets an individually numbered plaque that goes from 0001 to 1982. It's mounted on the passenger side of the dashboard on a black background with a red insert.

Being a special edition, the Corsa 40 Years comes loaded as standard equipment with features, varying from automatic LED headlights and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto connectivity to safety kit such as front collision alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection.

Also sold under the Opel brand, the city car has racked up more than 14 million sales since its inception 40 years ago. Currently in its sixth generation, the sister model of the Peugeot 208 / e-208 will be going on sale in this limited-run anniversary guise in the coming weeks, but only in selected markets in Europe.

The Corsa-e Anniversary Edition is limited to 1,000 units in the UK and is available for order now online starting at £31,000 OTR.