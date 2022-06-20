Tesla's latest round of price increases spread around the world, which is not good news on top of all the economic uncertainty and long queues.

According to various reports, after the recent price boost in the US and Canada, Tesla applied higher prices also in the European countries, as well as in China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan. Usually, it's a few grand more and an equivalent of a few percent.

Not necessarily all models and versions are affected right now, but considering the previous practice, they might be in the following round.

Germany

The scale of price rise is similar to the US. In Germany, the Model 3 Long Range AWD is €2,500 (£2,145) more expensive, while the Performance version by €1,500 (£1,290). The Model Y Performance cost €1,500 more.

China

Interestingly, in China, only the Model Y Long Range (the most popular one) got a price increase by about 19,000 CNY (£2,300), compared to the previous round in March 2022:

Model Y Long Range AWD: 394,900 CNY (£48,000) - up 19,000 CNY or 5.0%

Here is Tesla's lineup in China:

Tesla Model 3

MIC Tesla Model 3 RWD (LFP):

Price: *279,900 CNY (£34,000)

* 290,988 CNY (£35,400) minus 11,088 CNY (£1,350) subsidy

Range (CLTC): 556 km (346 miles) vs 468 km (291 miles) NEDC previously

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds

top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)

MIC Tesla Model 3 Performance:

Price: 367,900 CNY (£45,000)

Range (CLTC): 675 km (420 miles) vs 605 km (376 miles) NEDC previously

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds

top speed of 261 km/h (162 mph)

Tesla Model Y

MIC Tesla Model Y RWD (LFP):

Price: 316,900 CNY (£38,600)

Range (CLTC): 545 km (339 miles) vs 525 km (326 miles) NEDC previously

0-100 km/h (62 mph): 6.9 seconds vs 5.6 seconds previously

top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD:

Price: 394,900 CNY (£48,000)

Range (CLTC): 660 km (410 miles) vs 640 km (398 miles) NEDC previously

0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.0 seconds

top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Performance:

Price: 417,900 CNY (£50,900)

Range (CLTC): 615 km (382 miles) vs 566 km (352 miles) NEDC previously

0-100 km/h (62 mph): 3.7 seconds

top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)

Australia

In Australia, the Model Y price reportedly increased by $2,700 AUD (about £1,500 USD)

Model Y RWD – $72,900 AUD (£41,400)

Model Y P – $96,700 AUD (£55,000)

Those few markets give us glimpses of what is happening right now. Hopefully, it will not escalate even further later this year, but who knows?