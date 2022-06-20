Hyundai is set to end the production of the Veloster in South Korea in July – that's according to a report by South Korean publication Hankyung, citing undisclosed sources.

According to the report, Hyundai Motor Company is completely discontinuing the Veloster nameplate after 11 years. The move was said to bolster Hyundai's production of the next-generation Kona, as well as the sale of the Elantra N, also known as the Avante N in its home country in Korea.

The Veloster's demise follows the report earlier this month that the original Ioniq hatchback will also end its production in July.

Hyundai currently produces the Veloster N exclusively, dropping the standard version in the process. It's currently made in one of the production lines of Hyundai's Ulsan 1 plant where the Kona is being assembled. With the arrival of the next-generation Kona next year, the death of the Veloster should leave more space to produce the more successful nameplate.

The publication also cited the market's preference – both local and global – for the Elantra N over the Veloster N. The automaker has been selling fewer Veloster N units since the introduction of the performance saloon last year – quite understandable since these two cars overlap in terms of performance.

Meanwhile, the next-generation Hyundai Kona has been spotted repeatedly on public roads, with the recent sighting having less camouflage than before. The second-generation Kona seems to retain the split-headlight configuration.

It's expected that the next Kona will be revealed in full in 2023, considering that the facelifted model was just introduced in late 2020. No confirmation on this schedule yet, so let's all leave an ear to the ground until an official announcement surface. Hybrid and electric versions, however, are most likely happening in the new generation model.