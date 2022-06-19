The 100th running of the legendary Pikes Peak Hill Climb will feature a very special Porsche 911 Turbo S in pursuit of setting records. This bone stock Porsche 911 Turbo S with the Lightweight package is on a mission to set the production car lap record at Pikes Peak. The current record holder is the Bentley Continental GT which dethroned the 991-generation 911 Turbo S that held the record from 2014 to 2019. Can Porsche recapture its lost record from Bentley?

According to Porsche, the plan to pursue the production car lap record was hatched over a dinner of passionate Porsche owners, “When David Donner joined Porsche collector Jim Edwards and 000 editor Pete Stout for dinner in Napa Valley last year, the conversation turned quickly to the 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Stout had previously partnered with Donner at Pikes Peak in 2020 when their 911 GT2 RS Clubsport claimed a record win in the Time Attack 1 class, and it wasn’t long before a plan was hatched to make an attempt at the production car record.”

The team plans to run a Porsche 911 Turbo S with the lightweight package up Pikes Peak to beat the Bentley Continental GT’s time of 10 minutes and 18.488 seconds. Beating this time will bring the production car record back to both Porsche and David Donner who was at the wheel of the record-setting 911 Porsche 911 Turbo S in 2014.

Gallery: Bone Stock Porsche 911 Turbo S Seeks Pikes Peak Record

14 Photos

The 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S is the perfect tool for the job. Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.7-litre flat-6 engine that produces 640 bhp and 590 lb-ft of torque. This powerful turbocharged engine will be right at home at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb since the turbochargers will help the engine breathe at the high-altitude event.

The 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S that will be used for this record attempt also features Porsche’s Light Weight Package. This unique option is comprised of reduced sound insulation, thinner glass, rear seat delete, PASM Sport Suspension (Lowered 10mm), and fixed carbon bucket seats. This comprehensive weight loss programme removes a total of 35 kg from the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Can the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S set the production car record at Pikes Peak? We look forward to finding out later this month.