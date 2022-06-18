Even before its official debut, the BMW M3 Touring has already made headlines by setting a record at a famous race track. Just this week, BMW claimed the official record for the fastest estate at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, finishing the 12.9-mile circuit with a notarised lap time of 7 minutes and 35.060 seconds, which was around 10 seconds faster than the previous record-holder, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S.

The record-setting lap was captured on video with in-cabin footage from BMW M, which you can watch on the embedded video atop this page.

As the M3 Touring has yet to be revealed, the car that conquered the track was still wrapped in camouflage. The tan interior was visible, though, along with how the first-ever long-roof M3 managed the dreaded race track.

BMW has yet to provide details about the M3 Touring's powertrain, but it's expected to use the same twin-turbo 3.0-litre inline-six engine in the sedan. In the three-box, that six-banger makes 503 bhp (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-metres) of torque. However, if you want the M3 Touring in manual and tail-happy version, that might not be available but we'll know for sure at the launch.

Speaking of which, BMW has officially announced that the first M3 Touring will make its debut at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. It will climb the hills of Goodwood alongside another important M model, the BMW M4 CSL. The automaker's participation at the popular hill climb event will celebrate BMW M's 50th year. Incidentally, this year will also mark the launch of the 2023 BMW M2 – the last M car powered by a pure internal combustion engine.

The BMW M3 Touring will be revealed in full detail on 23 June 2022.