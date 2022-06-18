The next big thing on the EV scene from Hyundai is called the Ioniq 6. The zero-emissions saloon was teased earlier this month and a new report indicates it will make its global debut on 14 July this year during the Busan Motor Show. The information doesn’t come from the automaker itself but from TheKoreanCarBlog, a trustworthy source of news for the South Korean automotive industry.

The Ioniq 6 was supposed to debut in March or April but last-minute changes to some of its components forced Hyundai to delay the launch. Word on the street is Hyundai Chairman Chung Eui-sun personally asked for the tweaks to be made before the electric saloon is ready to hit the market. The changes reportedly include modifications to the front and rear bumper for a more aerodynamically-optimised shape and extra range at a single charge. In the United States, the EV should be on sale for the 2023 model year.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 new rendering

9 Photos

Internally known as the project CE, the Ioniq 6 will follow a design philosophy inspired by the Prophecy concept from 2020. The automaker describes it as an "Electrified Streamliner," which corresponds with the way the concept looks. Needless to say, the design of the production model will be toned down compared to the prototype from 2020.

Riding on the E-GMP platform shared with the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the Ioniq 6 will reportedly use a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack. A dual-motor variant is believed to be under development with an output of around 300 bhp (224 kilowatts). It will be interesting to see whether Hyundai will also build an N performance version sharing its 576-bhp (430-kW) electric powertrain with the EV6 GT.

Joining Hyundai’s electric range after the Ioniq 6 will be the Ioniq 7. Judging by the concept previewing it, it will be a large zero-emissions SUV riding on the same E-GMP platform. Its market launch is scheduled for 2024.