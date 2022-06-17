The BMW M3 Touring is officially the quickest estate ever around the Nürburgring Nordschleife by clocking a time of 7 minutes and 35.060 seconds. It takes the title from the Mercedes-AMG E63 S with a time of 7 minutes 45 seconds. The video above shows off the M3 development crew prepping for the record run and the driver pushing the vehicle around the track.

The M3 Touring doesn't officially debut until June 23 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It's even running up the hill climb there.

While we can't know for sure until the unveiling, all of the rumours indicate the M3 Touring uses the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six engine as the saloon. The output is likely the same 503 bhp (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-metres) of torque.

Buyers can reportedly only get the M3 Touring with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. There's no sign of a manual gearbox or rear-drive layout being available for the estate.

Judging from an earlier promotional video, the M3 Touring has suspension tuning revisions in comparison to the saloon.

In this video, there are several looks inside the vehicle. Some cloth covers the dashboard, but there are no signs of any major changes. The biggest difference is the extended roof that increases the rear cargo volume.

The situation is similar on the outside. This vehicle wears camouflage, but it doesn't seem like BMW is making major styling changes to differentiate the estate from the saloon – other than the roof design.

Before anyone in the United States gets excited about the prospect of having an M3 with a wagon body, there's bad news. The automaker already says this variant isn't coming to the US. The reason for the decision is that homologating the different bodystyle would be too expensive for this niche product.