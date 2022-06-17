Earlier this year, Subaru, Hoonigan, and Travis Pastrana revealed a heavily modified Subaru GL estate. The trio kept the details under wraps, but we now know that the long-roofed Subaru will make its public debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. It’ll also appear in a new Gymkhana video later this year, but it’s the specs we’re most excited about.

Subaru packed the GL, named the “Family Huckster,” with an 862-bhp (634-kilowatt) boxer four-cylinder engine, pairing it with a six-speed sequential gearbox and all-wheel drive. Subaru doesn’t detail the modifications. The company made the body from carbon fibre, installing it on a state-of-the-art tubular spaceframe.

Gallery: 1983 Subaru GL Wagon Family Huckster

One of the wagon’s standout features is its active aerodynamics. The GL wears a big rear aero wing at the back that works alongside the hydraulic aero flaps on the front and rear quarter panels. On top, a functional carbon-fibre roof rack helps direct air into a NACA duct on the roof that feeds it to the rear-mounted radiator.

Custom, one-off forged monoblock KMC Wheels sit between the ground and the World Rally Championship-spec long-travel suspension. The forged wheel design keeps them light and durable, and Subaru modelled them after the eight-spoke wheels offered on Subaru models from the 1980s.

A splash of retro inspiration also finds its way inside the vehicle, where Subaru installs an authentic radio from a 1983 GL wagon into the recreated dashboard of Pastrana’s ride. Subaru used blue carbon fibre in the recreated dash, a callback to the blue dashboard of the original. The car also features a 12-inch digital instrument cluster programmed to display retro gauges.

The 1983 Subaru GL estate will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs from 23 June through 26 June. Pastrana will drive it in the famous hillclimb competition. He placed second overall last year. This won’t be the only time we see the wild Subaru, as the estate will also appear in this year’s Gymkhana video.