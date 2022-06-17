Ferrari's product roadmap for 2018 through 2022 called for 15 products and now the Prancing Horse is making the same promise for the 2023-2026 interval. Prepare for a new batch of 15 cars, kicking off in September with the unveiling of the Purosangue SUV. Another absolute first for the Italian marque will be the all-electric model, which the company reiterates will come out in 2025. A hypercar is also due within this plan period.

By 2026, only 40 percent of all Ferraris will still have a pure ICE powertrain as 55 percent will be hybrids and the remaining 5 percent are going to be EVs. The ratios will change substantially by 2030, with ICE accounting for just 20 percent whereas 40 percent will be hybrids and the other 40 percent purely electric. For the sake of comparison, 80 percent of all cars delivered in 2021 had an ICE-only setup, with the remaining 20 percent being hybrids.

Ferrari Purosangue Spy Shots

The company won't externalise what it refers to as "electric engines" as these will be engineered and built at home in Maranello. The core models – including the SUV – will account for approximately 85 percent of total sales, with the remaining 10 percent dedicated to Special Series models (e.g. 812 Competizione) and 5 percent to Icona Series (e.g. Daytona SP3) and the LaFerrari replacement.

On the motorsport side, the teaser image we attached at the top previews Ferrari's Le Mans Daytona prototype, which will commence testing in the coming weeks. It's unclear whether the hypercar will have anything to do with the LMDh program and/or Formula 1, but we do know the car has some big shoes to fill considering it'll follow the LaFerrari.

During the same Capital Markets Day, Ferrari also made a bold promise to reach carbon neutrality of its operations by the end of the decade at its facilities. In the meantime, an Italian reforestation project called "Bosco Ferrari" will be created to clean up the local area.