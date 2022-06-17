Tucked away in a press release about how the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX are getting more standard equipment in Europe is news from Volkswagen about a future expansion of its sporty EV portfolio. Aside from reconfirming that the ID.3 GTX is on its way, the folks from Wolfsburg are saying the ID. Buzz will also be getting the GTX treatment. As a matter of fact, all future electric vehicles from the ID. lineup are going to spawn a GTX derivative.

Used in the past in certain markets where VW sold the Golf GTX and Scirocco GTX, the three letters have been repurposed for athletic versions of electric cars. The company is happy to report the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX have an impressive take rate of nearly 40 percent. Fuelled by the early success, Silke Bagschik, Head of Sales and Marketing for the ID. family, promises the automaker "will continuously expand this brand and offer a GTX variant for every ID. model in future – from the ID.3 to the ID. Buzz."

2022 ID. Buzz

6 Photos

What to expect from the ID. Buzz GTX? Well, the standard model makes do with a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive whereas its more potent sibling will add a front-mounted motor to enable 4Motion. The two aforementioned SUVs have 295 bhp (220 kilowatts) and 460 Newton-metres (338 pound-feet) sent to all four wheels.

Interestingly, VW has refrained from using the "GTX" suffix for the equivalent ID.4 sold in the United States where you get the exact same amount of horsepower and torque in the Pro model. The ID.5 swoopy SUV is not sold in the US, and we wouldn't hold our breath for the ID.3 / ID.3 GTX compact hatchback either.

Speaking of the hot hatch, the ID.3 GTX has already been previewed by the ID.X concept ahead of next year's launch. Chances are the amped-up MPV will arrive after that, so look for an official debut in 2024 at the earliest. Meanwhile, VW is preparing to expand the ID. portfolio with an electric liftback (and possibly an estate) as a follow-up to the ID. Vizzion and ID. Space Vizzion concepts. Known for the time being as the Aero B, the electric Passat equivalent will go on sale in China next year before heading to other markets.