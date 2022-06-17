There have been murmurings of a smaller “baby” Jeep for about seven years now, and it looks like it is finally ready to arrive. A new batch of spy shots has captured a compact crossover that will wear the Jeep badge when it debuts. The bite-sized model will slot below the Renegade in Jeep’s lineup, which could limit its availability.

The new Jeep will allegedly ride on PSA Group’s CMP architecture that underpins the Opel Mokka and the DS 3 Crossback. PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merged to form Stellantis in early 2021, and the deal is already producing new models. However, Jeep won’t build it alongside those in France. Instead, the new Jeep will roll off the assembly line in Poland alongside the upcoming Alfa Romeo Brennero and the Fiat 500X.

Gallery: New Baby Jeep Spy Photos

3 Photos

The spy shots show the crossover wearing a full-body camouflage wrap, with the grille, headlights, and even the rear side windows covered. The crossover looks to have an athletic stance accentuated by the short overhangs. The rear is just as covered as the front, with the taillights also hidden from view.

The CMP platform will give Jeep leeway with the kinds of powertrains it can offer in the model, and we expect an all-electric version to be in the cards. The Jeep will allegedly pair a single electric motor making 136 bhp (100 kilowatts) with a 50-kilowatts-hour battery pack.

Jeep will likely also offer a petrol, a diesel, and a hybrid powertrain, with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic gearbox available. The powertrain lineup in the Mokka and DS3 Crossback are the likeliest candidates to power the new Jeep.

Previous speculation had suggested that production for the baby Jeep would begin in July 2022, but that feels a bit too soon if we’re just now spotting our first test mules. However, our sources say the new Jeep will hit the market before the end of the year. It is smaller than the Renegade, meaning we might not see it in North American showrooms, but don’t rule it out just yet. Americans still love crossovers.