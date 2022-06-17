Back in 2017, General Motors sold the Opel and Vauxhall brands to what was then PSA, now known as Stellantis after the 50:50 merger with FCA. It’s been five years with almost no market presence in Europe for the American automaker, aside for the Chevrolet Corvette in very small numbers. This could change in the near future as, according to a new report, GM is considering launching Hummer and Cadillac on the Old continent.

Automotive News has information from “people familiar with the matter,” who said Cadillac could be the first to be launched in Europe with a fully electric model range. The Lyriq EV, which is now on sale in the United States, could be the first vehicle from the brand to hit the European market. If this move proves to be successful, GM could also send the GMC Hummer EV – its largest, most powerful, and most technologically advanced electric vehicle – to Europe.

Gallery: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq

There’s nothing official coming from General Motors regarding the potential return to Europe yet, though about a month ago, the company’s CEO, Mary Barra, said she can imagine GM returning to the Old Continent. By the middle of the next decade, GM will switch to a completely electric model range, which aligns perfectly with its theoretical strategy for Europe.

"About five years ago, we sold our Opel business to what is now Stellantis and we have no seller's remorse from an internal combustion business," Barra explained in May. "But we are looking at the growth opportunity that we have now because we can reenter Europe as an all-EV player. I'm looking forward to that."

It’s important to note that General Motors never fully quit the European market. After the sale of Opel and Vauxhall, GM continued to sell the Chevrolet Corvette and selected Cadillac models through a small dealer network around the continent. The automaker also works to establish a new mobility startup business, which is currently led by Mahmoud Samara, former Cadillac vice president for North America. A potential launch of the Cadillac Lyriq and the Hummer EV could significantly expand GM’s operations in the region.