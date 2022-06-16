Pagani has made the Huayra Codalunga, a longtail variant of its coveted supercar. Pagani made it at the behest of two clients who worked with the company’s Grandi Complicazioni department, which specialises in one-offs and limited-run models to create the new car. The new Huayra Codalunga is super limited, with Pagani only producing five examples, all of which are already sold.

The car is inspired by the longtail Le Mans racers of the 1960s. The two clients approached Pagani in 2018 about a longtail variant, working with the company for over two years to finalise the styling concept. Pagani then made one-quarter and full-size scale models to show to clients before starting production.

The result is the Huayra Codalunga. Pagani poured extensive resources into the project to ensure it complied with global regulations, which is a lot of work for just five cars. The large rear engine cover hides a potent V12 that develops 827 bhp (617 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-metres) of torque.

The Pagani lacks a rear grille at the back, exposing the ceramic-coated titanium exhaust system weighing only 4.4 kilograms (9.7 pounds). It ends in Pagani’s trademark quad tailpipes. The lightweight exhaust goes toward helping to keep the curb weight down to just 1,290 kg (2,822 lbs). That’s a lot of power in this lightweight supercar, which uses advanced composite materials for the bodywork.

Pagani chose to use only semi-matter or fully matte paints of neutral colours. Inside, there’s leather/nubuck upholstery and machined aluminium components. The interior is intricate and elegant.

Each of the five tailor-made Pagani Huayra Codalunga longtails has an owner who paid at least €7 million for it (approx. £6 million at today’s exchange rates). Pagani doesn’t say when the owners will receive their cars, but the project is now in its fourth year, so we imagine they’re the patient types. The new Codalunga follows the bespoke Huayra NC that Pagani introduced late last month. Pagani is also prepping its new next-gen supercar.