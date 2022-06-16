After showing two electric concepts, Sony announced at the beginning of 2022 that it was searching for partners to enter the EV segment. In early March, that search was quickly over as it found a partner in Honda, with the two deciding to form a 50:50 joint venture. It was simply known as the "New Company" back then, and now, the final name is being announced. Based in Tokyo, Sony Honda Mobility Inc. will be established before the end of this year.

Sales of EVs are scheduled to commence in 2025 when Sony and Honda will also start to provide mobility services. Other details are scarce for the time being, but the press release does vaguely reveal how responsibilities will be split between the two companies. Sony Honda Mobility Inc will leverage "Honda's cutting-edge environmental and safety technologies, mobility development capabilities, vehicle body manufacturing technology, and after-sales service management experience."

Sony Vision-S 02 SUV Concept

20 Photos

At the same time, Sony will provide its "expertise in the development and application of imaging, sensing, telecommunication, network, and entertainment technologies, to realise a new generation of mobility and services for mobility that are closely aligned with users and the environment and continue to evolve going forward."

The two aim to provide "high-value-added electric vehicles (EVs)," but it's too soon to say whether Sony's Vision-S 01 saloon and Vision-S 02 crossover have anything to do with the new wave of EVs. It is worth mentioning Honda – which is fashionably late to the EV party – already has a deal with General Motors to use its Ultium platform.

Honda's long-term goals include increasing sales of battery-powered and fuel cell EVs to 40 percent of total global annual deliveries by the end of the decade. The percentage is expected to grow to 80 by 2035 before pulling the plug on the combustion engine altogether in 2040.

To get there, a new dedicated electric platform will premiere in the second half of the decade. Known as e:Architecture, it will be inaugurated on a series of US-bound cars before hitting other markets. Separately, the current deal with GM calls for large Honda- and Acura-badged SUVs going on sale in North America for the 2024 model year.