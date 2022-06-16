After a number of almost camo-free appearances in front of our spy cameras, the Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² finally shows up without any sort of disguise. This isn’t a full and official debut as there’s no information available from the automaker yet, though we know some of the more important details surrounding the most off-road capable version of the current G-Class.

This lifted G-Class rides on a fully modified suspension with new axles allowing for greater ground clearance. There’s now a massive 351-mm distance between the front bumper and the ground versus 238 mm for the standard G. Consequently, the wading depth is now 91 centimetres compared to 70 cm on the regular models. The attack angle has also been increased significantly to 40 degrees, up from 27 degrees on the standard G63 AMG.

Gallery: New Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² (2022)

23 Photos

The 4x4² rides on 22-inch wheels and has off-road-inspired upgrades, including additional LED lights, a new cover for the spare wheel, and different carbon fibre inserts in visible places. The interior comes equipped with Nappa leather seats and a steering wheel covered in Dinamica leather. The dashboard is dominated by what is now a familiar view in a new G-Class – a massive dual screen with a 12,3-inch digital instrument panel.

But wait, what’s the engine? A 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo is under the bonnet, generating a peak output of 577 bhp (430 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-metres) of torque. Mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, the eight-cylinder mill sends power to all four wheels through a permanent AWD. Despite its focus on off-road, the lifted G63 can sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometres per hour) just a few tenths of a second slower than the standard G63’s 4.5-second sprint.

Not that anyone really interested in buying the new G63 AMG 4x4² would care, but just for the record – the Stuttgart-based automaker says the off-roader burns approximately 20 litres of petrol per 100 kilometres with corresponding CO2 emissions of 456 grams per kilometre. This translates to roughly 11.76 miles per gallon.

Price? There’s no full pricing available yet but word on the street is the customers will have to pay at least €250,000 or about £216,000 at the current exchange rates.