Bicester-based classic car electric vehicle conversion specialist Everrati announced in 2021 that it planned to bring out an electric version of the Ford GT40, the iconic mid-engined Ferrari-beater of the 1960s. The biggest and engine it was officially equipped with, a racing 7-litre (427 cu-in) V8 rated at 425 bhp, is no match for the kind of performance Everrati has planned for it.

When the announcement was made that work on the electric GT40 was underway, the company did not release any technical details, but they have finally been revealed today. The plan is to give the GT40 800 bhp and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque, enough to drop its sprint time to “well under 4 seconds” according to its makers.

The powertrain delivering these numbers is designed by Everrati “according to automotive OEM-level development processes and technology, allied to the latest state-of-the-art electric motors and batteries.” Now one of the key strengths of the GT40 was its extremely low weight of 1 tonne (2,200 pounds) or even less in versions with smaller displacement V8 engines.

Gallery: Everrati Ford GT40 EV

14 Photos

And in order for the vehicle to retain this characteristic, Everrati won’t be overburdening the featherweight GT40 with a huge battery pack. The one it plans to install has a capacity of 60 kWh, and thanks to the vehicle’s 700-volt architecture, it will be capable of very fast charging (no numbers have been provided yet, though). The vehicle will also have a Race Mode that

Features twin active sound generators delivering augmented exhaust sound, allied to synchronised driver-controlled gearshifts.

What makes this conversion project different to modern EVs is that its battery won’t be a big slab in the floor. The pack is split into two pods that neatly fit into the GT40's side sills, using existing mounting points. Everything else needed to turn it into an EV is housed in a box that sits in the engine bay. Onto that they bolted a subframe with the motor so that it is in roughly the same place as the original's transmission output.

You can check out the layout in the renderings from the gallery above. You really can’t tell that work has been done on this GT40 - the only giveaway is that it no longer has exhausts in the rear, but other than that, they have not changed a thing in order to keep the vehicle’s originality (and value).