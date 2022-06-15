BMW Group and Our Next Energy (ONE), the Michigan-based energy storage company, have signed an agreement to fit ONE's Gemini Dual-Chemistry battery tech into the BMW iX electric SUV.

According to ONE, its unique long-range Gemini technology, which it demonstrated in January 2022 on a Tesla Model S that covered 752 miles on one charge, will enable the BMW iX to cover 600 miles (965 kilometres) on a full charge. Scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, the iX prototype vehicle will boast almost double range than the production BMW iX xDrive50, which has the longest EPA-rated range in the lineup at 324 miles (521 kilometres).

ONE says that its Gemini tech reduces lithium use by 20% while reducing graphite use by 60% and minimising the use of nickel and cobalt. As a result, the company says it is creating more sustainable energy storage technology that can significantly reduce environmental impact.

Gallery: Our Next Energy (ONE) to build 600-mile BMW iX prototype

13 Photos

"We are thrilled to be working with BMW to demonstrate our Gemini long-range battery technology to consumers. As EV adoption grows, drivers are learning that real-world conditions can significantly reduce the performance of their batteries. Common situations like maintaining highway speeds, winter temperatures, climbing mountains, towing, or a combination of all four things present challenges to electric vehicles. We plan to pack twice as much energy into batteries, so EVs can easily handle long-distance driving in real-world conditions." Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE

BMW is an investor in ONE through its BMW i Ventures Silicon Valley-based venture capital arm and recently led a $65M funding round.

No specific details about the BMW iX prototype vehicle were offered, but the German automaker believes the Gemini battery technology from ONE can be incorporated into BMW's SAV line and can lead to future production models powered by ONE battery tech.

"We are confident that given economic viability, this can lead to commercial opportunities and strategies to integrate ONE's battery technologies into models of our future BEV product line-up." Jürgen Hildinger, BMW Group New Technologies Head of High Voltage Storage

ONE believes that its mission to reimagine the battery aligns with the sustainability and cost objectives of automotive companies like BMW Group, helping solve the challenge of increasing the range of electric vehicles responsibly.